tbp geel is bankrupt

EMS-provider tbp in Geel (Belgium) has been declared bankrupt by the Tribunal de Commerce de Turnhout on Friday last week (September 2, 2011)

The decision results in the loss of 335 jobs. The bankruptcy was issued because the EMS-provider was not able to meet the demands of a restructuring plan needed for creditor protection. Earlier this year, the company had announced the elimination of 130 jobs , but by April improvements made it possible that the projected layoffs were cancelled.



About a month ago, the company asked for creditor protection.



Talks with potential buyers / investors have reportedly already started, but no definite agreement has been reached.