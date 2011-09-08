Photo Stencil invests in equipment

Photo Stencil has expanded its capacity and process capabilities. The company has purchased a Tannlin TX stencil laser cutting machine with automatic optical inspection.

"Photo Stencil acquired the Tannlin laser cutting system as part of our strategic growth platform," explained Neil MacRaild, CEO and president, Photo Stencil. "We have increased capacity and capabilities globally and have the systems in place to continue our leadership in generating products in electroforming, chemical etch, and laser cut stencil technology."



"Photo Stencil has been a customer of Tannlin for a number of years as they have our laser cutting machines in their Malaysia facility," said Fraser Shaw, founder and director of technical sales and marketing, Tannlin Ltd. "We've always been impressed with the technology developments and industry leadership shown by Photo Stencil. I know our new TX platform will improve Photo Stencil's laser cutting process, increase capacity, speed throughput, and expand their capabilities for producing next generation products."