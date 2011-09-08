Hitachi Data Systems to acquire BlueArc

Hitachi Data Systems completed the acquisition of all outstanding shares of BlueArc in an all cash transaction.

“The exponential growth of digital content, particularly unstructured content, has had a dramatic effect on all businesses, including the requirements on IT,” said Jack Domme, CEO, Hitachi Data Systems. “Over the past 5 years, BlueArc has been an integral part of our strategy to help customers store and manage unstructured data of all types, such as video, email, medical imaging, scientific data and more. Bringing BlueArc into the Hitachi family will enable us to better serve customers with more tightly integrated technologies, broader capabilities and deeper expertise globally. Our combined efforts will deliver cost-effective infrastructure cloud and content cloud solutions that customers can take advantage of as they look to further transform their data centers.”



“Joining forces with Hitachi Data Systems is a win-win situation for our employees, our partners, our customers and our shareholders,” said Mike Gustafson, CEO, BlueArc. “The strength of the long-standing partnership between the two companies spanning product integration, customer momentum and cross-functional collaboration is the foundation for this union. We are excited to accelerate our vision and innovation and to bring real solutions to customers, partners and the market. We view this as a critical time in information technology, where we will help customers assess and map their business priorities and deliver information services as we work collectively to continue to define next generation information centers amidst the expanding world of file and content.”