NSN: services center in Russia begins operations

Nokia Siemens Networks' Global Network Operations Center (GNOC) located in Voronezh (Russia) has started its operations.

“Operators around the world are seeing the benefits of outsourcing their network operations, and this trend is gaining momentum here,” said Armando Almeida, head of Global Services for Nokia Siemens Networks. “Our GNOC in Russia is our fifth globally, and will help operators in the country and CIS to outsource their daily network operations and maintenance tasks. This will allow them to focus on their core business activities such as improving service quality and increasing business profitability.”



“This is the first such network operation center established by any telecom vendor in Russia to provide a full range of services. Operators in the region now have access to operations from a reliable telecom vendor with a strong local presence and significant international experience of managing multivendor networks,” said Kristina Tikhonova, head of Nokia Siemens Networks in Russia. “MTS is our GNOC’s first customer in the region, and we will apply the new center’s scale, automated tools and processes to drive speed, quality and efficiency across the MTS network.”



The center, built with the capacity to expand up to 3,000 square meters, is able to host up to 500 expert technicians. The center is being expanded to manage up to 100,000 network elements in Russia. The new center’s areas of expertise and resources will also grow to include network planning and optimization services.