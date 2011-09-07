Triumph chooses Synergy from Mydata

To expand its SMT capabilities in response to sustained growth in demand for its products, Triumph Group has chosen a Mydata Synergy line with a throughput of up to 21'000 cph.

The new line has been installed at Triumph’s UK manufacturing plant in Flintshire, where it works alongside the company’s existing Mydata MY12 pick-and-place machine.



Triumph’s new Synergy line comprises two MY100LX10 pick-and-place machines, one of which is equipped with a 15'000 cph Hydra head, the other with a 6'600 cph Midas head. To maximise the quality of the boards produced and by the new line while minimising the need for reworking, both of the new Mydata machines are equipped with an automatic component test facility that checks the values of the components prior to placement.



As well as purchasing the new Synergy line, Triumph has upgraded the software on its existing MY12 machine to the latest version.



Triumph has also invested in Mydata’s innovative unlimited training package for its operators.