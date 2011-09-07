Nexans wins major contract from Petrofac

Nexans has been awarded a major contract by Petrofac to supply specialized low voltage (LV) cables for a gas field development project in Turkmenistan.

In the next 12 months, over 1,800 km of Nexans’ armoured and hydrocarbon resistant LV cables will be provided for installation at a new processing plant under construction to serve the South Yoloten gas field, where they will deliver power for vital control and safety services.



The LV cables will be manufactured at the Nexans plants in Turkey. The project is being coordinated by the local Nexans sales engineering team, based in Dubai, together with the Nexans sales team in Istanbul.



“The South Yoloten contract is an important breakthrough for Nexans into the Turkmenistan market and we are very proud to have this opportunity to further extend our long-standing relationship with Petrofac on strategic oil and gas projects”, said Bernard Albouy, Nexans Market Director for Oil & Gas Business. “Our capability and track record to provide high quality, field-proven cables for even the most demanding applications was an important element in winning this contract.”