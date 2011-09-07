Electronics Production | September 07, 2011
Two specialists in EX/Hazloc testing to cooperate
Two specialists - TRaC and MET Laboratories - in the field of certification of products for operation in potentially explosive atmospheres (ATEX, IECEx and Hazloc certification) have signed a cooperative agreement.
UK-based TRaC, and MET Laboratories in North America, have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding that forms a testing and certification partnership for EX equipment.
Under the new partnership, TRaC and MET Laboratories will provide a combined certification route to EU, North American and International markets for equipment for potentially explosive atmospheres and hazardous locations; the two companies will harmonise test processes, engineering skill sets, and administration to ensure a consistent approach to securing all recognised approvals for potentially explosive atmosphere and hazardous locations. Additionally, TRaC and MET Laboratories will utilise their global network of offices in the EU, USA and Asia to provide local support for clients’ design and manufacturing facilities.
TRaC and MET Laboratories already have a long-standing relationship in the fields of testing and factory inspection: this new strategic partnership involves greater technical collaboration between the two organisations, to ensure harmonisation of best-practice procedures in testing, factory inspection and certification, in addition to developing efficient delivery of overseas certification services.
Regarded by both parties as a long-term partnership, the agreement will also see the adoption of a common set of operating, test and factory inspection procedures, in addition to bringing together the wealth of expertise of staff on both sides of the Atlantic. This unique and innovative offering will ensure that within each project all of the key aspects of the test and inspection are addressed in the most efficient and streamlined way.
Simon Barrowcliff, Director of EX services for TRaC, said “This is a hugely exciting development for both organisations. We have enjoyed a strong relationship for more than 15 years. This new technical relationship means we will not only continue to bring great service to our clients but also add a truly international perspective to certification of equipment for potentially explosive environments and hazardous locations.”
Rick Cooper, Director of Safety for MET Laboratories, said “I'm delighted that we're entering a new stage in our relationship with TRaC to provide this innovative testing, inspection and certification programme for manufacturers of hazardous location equipment. Our clients understand that this is a complex technical area and can see the huge benefits from this closer technical cooperation.”
