© Taiyo

Wrekin Circuits to use Taiyo

Wrekin Circuits, based in Telford, has converted their solder mask and their inkjet legend ink to Taiyo.

The West Midlands based company has recently installed a new Orbotech Sprint 8 legend printer running Taiyo’s IJR4000 MW300 inkjet ink. They have been working with Taiyo over a number of months running trials on various products and this has also resulted in them making the decision to convert their solder mask to PSR4000 GP01EU. In addition to this, they have selected PSR4000 W8 for high reflectivity IMS projects.



Technical Director John Purdon said, 'Taiyo has a range of products to cover all of our applications. They offer us the performance we require to give us a competitive edge in the market in the coming years.’



Photo caption: John Purdon (Tech Dir), Steve Blower (Mng Dir), Liam Lynch (LAMAR GRP) & Dave Brown (Prod Dir).