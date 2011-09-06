Familiar faces rejoin GSPK team

GSPK, PCB manufacturer with manufacturing and sales facilities in Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Arundel (UK) and Ireland, Spain and the Far East, announce the appointment of two returning members of staff.

Natalie Kirby has returned to assist the internal sales team. Ashley Harbert has also returned to the GSPK fold after a break to work for a global blue chip electrical distribution company in the oil and gas industry. He has returned to the circuits industry to build on his 20 years of experience in this sector by heading up the Production Team at the Boroughbridge site.



Managing Director, Steve Lloyd, said ‘…the return of Natalie and Ashley is a bonus to our company. Both individuals contribute very positively to our long term strategy and it is an indication of the strong team spirit we engender here at GSPK that they have chosen to return to us - we are very pleased to welcome them back’