BNDES wants stake in Foxconn plant

The state-owned Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) wants a stake in the new manufacturing facility planned by Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn.

Brazil's science and technology minister Aloizio Mercadante is cited in various media reports in saying that the BNDES is still evaluating the Foxconn project before finalizing the size of the stake the bank will take.



Foxconn - which is planning to invest USD 12 billion in Brazil over the next five years - has not yet finalized neither a timetable nor a location for the new facility.