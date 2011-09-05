Da-Tech acquires assets of Synchronized Manufacturing Technologies

Da-Tech Corporation, based in Ivyland (Pennsylvania / USA), has purchased the assets of Synchronized Manufacturing Technologies, Inc. - headquartered in Salem (New Hampshire / USA).

Paul Litwack, CEO of Da-Tech said, “The reputation of being a high-quality electronic contract manufacturer in the Northeast was a major factor in acquiring Synchronized Manufacturing Technologies. We believe it is an excellent fit for all parties . . . especially for the existing customer base that Synchronized has.”



Founded in 1975, Da-Tech is a private, full-service contract manufacturer working from design through to final shipment. The company has ISO 9001:2000 certification, is a registered contract manufacturer with the FDA and has ITAR registration as well.