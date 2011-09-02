Electronics Production | September 02, 2011
iPhone 5 lost at bar
An iPhone 5 prototype has once again escaped the clutches of Apple, it would seem. A strange re-run of last years events.
There are probably a whole lot of people who would like to get their hands on the prototype. With a probable release-date just around the corner, spekulations are running high. Which OS-version will it run? What are the specs? Is it even thinner or with a larger screeen?
A little over a year ago, an iPhone 4 was lost at a bar in a rather similar event. That phone ended up being bought by a gadget blog which paid some 5'000 USD. This one might have gone a more mundane path, ending up at Craigslist for as little as 200 USD according to CNET.
Apple reportedly contacted the police, saying that the device is priceless and that they are very eager to get it back.
The phone was electronically tracked to an apartment. The police searched the building but could not find anything, the resident however acknowledging that he was indeed at the bar the previous night.
Early reports tell of a phone that looks similar to the iPhone 4 - almost identical. However, the iPhone 4 prototype was enclosed in a iPhone 3G case to make it look like the predecessor.
How the phone actually looks like and operates will have to wait for now. But if it is truly an iPhone 5 genuine then we should soon hear the buzz on town.
