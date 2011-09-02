Cofidur back to profit in 1H/2011

Cofidur reported net profit of EUR 471'000 for the 1H/2011. This compares to a loss of 2.5 million reported for the same period last year.

The first fiscal half ended for Cofidur with a consolidated turnover of EUR 49.16 million, an increase of 14% YoY. Order inflow during the report period has also increased significantly with over 19% YoY. "This should allow a good level of activity during Q3 and Q4", states Cofidur.