Electronics Production | September 01, 2011
Mosaid acquires 2'000 Nokia patents
Mosaid Technologies has acquired Core Wireless Licensing S.a.r.l. (Core Wireless), a Luxembourg company that holds a portfolio of 400 patent families, consisting of approximately 2'000 wireless patents and patent applications originally filed by Nokia. Core Wireless will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mosaid.
The patents and patent applications cover technologies used in a wide range of mobile communications devices and services. One hundred of the patent families, consisting of approximately 1'200 patents and applications, have been declared essential to second, third and fourth-generation communications standards, including GSM (Global Systems for Mobile communications), UMTS / WCDMA (Universal Mobile Telecommunications Service / Wide-Band Code Division Multiple Access) and LTE (Long Term Evolution). The rest of the portfolio consists of approximately 800 wireless implementation patents.
"This is a transformative event for Mosaid which will drive significant revenue growth and shareholder value over the next decade, and will create exciting new opportunities for Mosaid as one of the world's premier licensing organizations," said John Lindgren, President and CEO, Mosaid Technologies.
Based on its extensive experience in the industry, Mosaid believes that revenues from licensing, enforcing and monetizing this wireless portfolio will surpass the company's total revenues since its formation in 1975.
"This is one of the strongest standards-essential wireless portfolios available on the market, and we are thrilled that we have acquired this outstanding portfolio and have the opportunity to monetize it," said Mr Lindgren.
Mosaid has been working towards this transaction since March 2011. Under the terms of the governing agreements:
- Mosaid will fund its acquisition of the portfolio through royalties from future licensing and enforcement revenues.
-Mosaid will record all future royalties received from monetizing the patents as revenue. Core Wireless will retain approximately one-third of gross royalties from future licensing and enforcement of the patents and will bear all of the costs associated with their administration, licensing, enforcement and monetization.
- The acquired portfolio is generally not transferable by Core Wireless. In the event of a change of control of Mosaid, the contract parties have the right, at their discretion, to require Mosaid to transfer the patents to a third party for nominal consideration, prior to the consummation of any such change of control. The recent commencement of an unsolicited offer for Mosaid constitutes a change of control for the purposes of this agreement.
- Core Wireless's ongoing ownership of the portfolio is subject to minimum future royalty milestones.
Mosaid is maintaining its previously announced guidance for revenue and adjusted net income for fiscal year 2012.
"This is a transformative event for Mosaid which will drive significant revenue growth and shareholder value over the next decade, and will create exciting new opportunities for Mosaid as one of the world's premier licensing organizations," said John Lindgren, President and CEO, Mosaid Technologies.
Based on its extensive experience in the industry, Mosaid believes that revenues from licensing, enforcing and monetizing this wireless portfolio will surpass the company's total revenues since its formation in 1975.
"This is one of the strongest standards-essential wireless portfolios available on the market, and we are thrilled that we have acquired this outstanding portfolio and have the opportunity to monetize it," said Mr Lindgren.
Mosaid has been working towards this transaction since March 2011. Under the terms of the governing agreements:
- Mosaid will fund its acquisition of the portfolio through royalties from future licensing and enforcement revenues.
-Mosaid will record all future royalties received from monetizing the patents as revenue. Core Wireless will retain approximately one-third of gross royalties from future licensing and enforcement of the patents and will bear all of the costs associated with their administration, licensing, enforcement and monetization.
- The acquired portfolio is generally not transferable by Core Wireless. In the event of a change of control of Mosaid, the contract parties have the right, at their discretion, to require Mosaid to transfer the patents to a third party for nominal consideration, prior to the consummation of any such change of control. The recent commencement of an unsolicited offer for Mosaid constitutes a change of control for the purposes of this agreement.
- Core Wireless's ongoing ownership of the portfolio is subject to minimum future royalty milestones.
Mosaid is maintaining its previously announced guidance for revenue and adjusted net income for fiscal year 2012.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments