Stadium appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Stadium Group Plc has appointed Stephen Phipson CBE as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Stephen Phipson (49) joins Stadium from Smiths Group plc (“Smiths”), a FTSE 100 business with a turnover of circa GBP 2.7billion. Since 2004 Stephen has held the role of President of Smiths Detection, the world's largest provider of chemical, biological, and explosives detection systems supplying major airports, ports, military and government agencies in over 160 countries worldwide. The division recorded a turnover of GBP 574m in 2010 and has some 2'500 staff.



Whilst in this role, Stephen delivered sustainable organic and acquisitive growth, including developing new business in China, Russia, US, Eastern Europe and Asia. Within Smiths, Stephen previously held the position of Managing Director of the Interconnect Division from 1997 to 2004, where he led the business through a period of substantial growth in the defence, telecommunications and commercial electronics market.



Stephen began his career in 1978 with Plessey Plc, and held a variety of senior roles in the electronics industry before joining Smiths in 1997.



Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Nick Brayshaw OBE said:



“I am very pleased to welcome someone of Stephen’s pedigree to lead the team at Stadium. Stephen’s considerable experience in the global electronics industry will be enormously helpful in driving the next phase of growth in the Company. His experience in leading substantial businesses, driving strong organic growth and international expansion, will be a great asset to us and we are all very much looking forward to working with him going forward.



“Having now completed the refocusing of the business, we have a robust platform from which to develop the Company and I am confident that Stephen has the skills and experience to drive sustained and considerable growth in Stadium, both organically and through acquisitions."