Xenonics with USD 700'000 in orders

Xenonics has received purchase orders totaling approximately USD 700'000 from the U.S. Navy and several Army brigades for Xenonics' NightHunter high-intensity illumination devices and SuperVision high-definition night vision systems. These systems are scheduled to be delivered this month.

"These orders are especially significant for Xenonics, as they include our largest order to date from the Navy, in this case for NightHunters, and our first SuperVision order from the Army. We believe significant additional orders from these and other customers are forthcoming," said Chairman Alan Magerman.