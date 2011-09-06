© Elcoteq

Elcoteq has most employees in Europe

EMS-provider Elcoteq - which is currently under controlled management under Luxembourg law - has most of its workforce in Europe.

At the end of June 2011, the Group employed 6'847 people. The geographical distribution of the workforce was as follows: Europe 3,164, Asia-Pacific 1,703 and Americas 1,980. All regions saw a decline in staff numbers when compared to the respective period last year.



Jan Kotka, CEO of Elcoteq Tallinn, is quoted in several regional news articles that the bankruptcy applications of the Finnish Elcoteq subsidiaries – Elcoteq Finland, Elcoteq Lohja and Elcoteq Design Centre – as well as the controlled management of the parent company do not have a direct affect on the operations of he Estonia assembly unit.



The Tallinn assembly facility is autonomous. Customers have assured continuous cooperation, but suppliers would now demand prepayment, he said.