Hanza with major acquisition in Finland

Hanza comments. According to sources, Swedish EMS-provider Hanza is involved in a major deal, buying parts of a Finnish company with a turnover of 200 MSEK, 21.8 MEUR.

Updated; September 01, 2011 10:23 AM

The deal involves three units of a Finnish company that Hanza - according to sources - has acquired. The name of the other company involved is yet unknown.



Hanza has commented:



"It is true that we have aquired parts of a company, we have bought a Finnish EMS-provider with three factories. The number of employees is some 150 and the turnover 200 MSEK (21.8 MEUR)"