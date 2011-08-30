Enics to focus Västerås site - 100 employees affected

In the future Västerås site (Sweden) will deepen its focus within the advanced engineering services,

manufacturing services for high-mix production and to value-add after sales services.

"The proactive approach which we now are building between the Multisite Business Unit (MBU) locations; Västerås, Elva and Lohja, will enhance our service offering to a different level and increases customer satisfaction. This will ensure continued growth of our business with our current as well as new customers. In this set up, our Västerås site has a very important role within the MBU and for the whole Enics Group", says Ari Räisänen, SVP, Supply Chain and Operations.



"Already today the core of our business in Västerås is design, engineering, prototyping and ramp-up services in combination with low-to-medium volume high-mix production.Our strategy is to focus on and grow in these core areas. Our people working in above mentioned services are highly competent and broadly recognized experts, and with this

change, we will further strengthen the value-add we deliver to our customers", says Mikko Lassas, General Manager, MBU Västerås, Elva and Lohja.



As a result of deepening the focus and efforts to further optimize the services to our customers, part of the high-volume manufacturing in Västerås will be transferred to other sites within the MBU and Enics network. Today Enics has given out a notification to local authorities concerning headcount reduction of approximately 100 employees. The reductions would take place gradually within the next 12 months.



"Even though this process is heavy and challenging to all our employees, we do understand that these changes secure the future success of Enics Västerås. Together with the unions and the authorities we are planning a

set of different activities to support our employees who will be affected by this", says Anders Hansson, Operations Manager, Enics Västerås site.



Enics employs approximately 330 people in Västerås and around 2900 worldwide. The company also operates in China, Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Estonia. Enics is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.