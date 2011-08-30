Nokia's Developer Forum hacked

The community section of Nokia's developer site was hacked. A number of member's e-mail addresses have been accessed.

Nokia did not specify when the site was hacked. The affected section of the site has been taken down and presents instead a statement from Nokia. In it, the Finnish mobile phone company apologises, but "sensitive information such as passwords and credit cards details were not compromised, and the potential fallout of the hack is likely to be limited to unsolicited mail".According to other reports, visitors to the community pages were redirected to a web page showing an image of Homer Simpson. The page also warned that Nokia should step up on its security and close security holes.You may have seen reports or received an email from us regarding a recent security breach on this developer.nokia.com/community discussion forum.During our ongoing investigation of the incident we have discovered that a database table containing developer forum members' email addresses has been accessed, by exploiting a vulnerability in the bulletin board software that allowed an SQL Injection attack. Initially we believed that only a small number of these forum member records had been accessed, but further investigation has identified that the number is significantly larger.The database table records includes members’ email addresses and, for fewer than 7% who chose to include them in their public profile, either birth dates, homepage URL or usernames for AIM, ICQ, MSN, Skype or Yahoo. However, they do not contain sensitive information such as passwords or credit card details and so we do not believe the security of forum members’ accounts is at risk. Other Nokia accounts are not affected.We are not aware of any misuse of the accessed data, but we are communicating with affected forum members, though we believe the only potential impact to them may be unsolicited email. Nokia apologizes for this incident.Though the initial vulnerability was addressed immediately, we have now taken the developer community website offline as a precautionary measure, while we conduct further investigations and security assessments. We hope to get the site back online as soon as possible and will post developments here in the meantime.