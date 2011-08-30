Lighting Science Group partners with Dixon Technologies

Lighting Science Group (LSCG) and India-based EMS-provider Dixon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd unveiled one of their first joint products: a high-performance, sub-USD 15 omnidirectional 60-watt equivalent A19 LED bulb.

"As India undergoes an infrastructure transformation in the next few years, the country has an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog the rest of the world by becoming an early, large-scale adopter of LED technology,” said Jim Haworth, chairman and chief executive officer of Lighting Science Group. “Augmenting our production capabilities by utilizing Dixon Technologies’ manufacturing facilities in Noida, we’ll be able meet the expected strong demand from individuals, businesses and government in India and I expect that our LED lighting products–particularly the new 60-watt equivalent bulb—will quickly become some of the best selling lighting products in the world.”