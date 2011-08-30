Electronics Production | August 30, 2011
European market for wireless test equipment to grow
The European market for wireless test equipmen is expected to grow from EUR 582 million of 2010 to EUR 1.23 billion in 2017. Service providers will need to offer high quality of experience and quality of service to support existing technologies.
The proliferation of 4G technologies such as long-term evolution (LTE) and the new LTE-advanced will give a huge boost to the wireless test equipment market in Europe. LTE’s higher speed and data rate are expected to change the way mobile services are used, prompting innovations in broadband services and improvements in handset features such as screen resolution and battery technologies.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, European Wireless Test Equipment Market, finds that the market earned revenues of EUR 582 million in 2010 and estimates this to reach EUR 1.23 billion in 2017.
With the higher uptake of wireless data, service providers have to adopt novel test equipment that can help them manage their networks more intelligently. The market is also expected to gain from the rising popularity of smart mobile devices. These gadgets, with their higher backhaul traffic, are likely to change the traffic mix on networks.
“European service providers remain focused on their ability to offer reliable network infrastructure, while becoming providers of an increasingly complex mobile experience,” says Frost & Sullivan Program Manager Olga Yashkova. “This requires organizational efforts, investments, and the creation of a new source of revenue to compete with the influx market participants from other markets.”
Despite the market potential, service providers cannot simply nudge existing technologies out of the market with their new ones. They must ensure a positive quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) by continuing to support the current technologies, while offering cutting-edge solutions.
However, this may be easier said than done since maintaining robust support for existing technologies while moving forward with new technologies is a technical and operational challenge for test equipment vendors.
“Staying ahead of the technology curve enables vendors to gain early access to innovative technology devices and trial networks to validate and test new products,” notes Yashkova. “Vendors can choose to either be trailblazers or compete in a commodity-type environment by producing low-end equipment that helps SPs deliver positive QoE and QoS.”
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, European Wireless Test Equipment Market, finds that the market earned revenues of EUR 582 million in 2010 and estimates this to reach EUR 1.23 billion in 2017.
With the higher uptake of wireless data, service providers have to adopt novel test equipment that can help them manage their networks more intelligently. The market is also expected to gain from the rising popularity of smart mobile devices. These gadgets, with their higher backhaul traffic, are likely to change the traffic mix on networks.
“European service providers remain focused on their ability to offer reliable network infrastructure, while becoming providers of an increasingly complex mobile experience,” says Frost & Sullivan Program Manager Olga Yashkova. “This requires organizational efforts, investments, and the creation of a new source of revenue to compete with the influx market participants from other markets.”
Despite the market potential, service providers cannot simply nudge existing technologies out of the market with their new ones. They must ensure a positive quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) by continuing to support the current technologies, while offering cutting-edge solutions.
However, this may be easier said than done since maintaining robust support for existing technologies while moving forward with new technologies is a technical and operational challenge for test equipment vendors.
“Staying ahead of the technology curve enables vendors to gain early access to innovative technology devices and trial networks to validate and test new products,” notes Yashkova. “Vendors can choose to either be trailblazers or compete in a commodity-type environment by producing low-end equipment that helps SPs deliver positive QoE and QoS.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments