New Quality Manager at Mekoprint in Støvring

Mekoprint A/S has, as of August 1, 2011, hired Karen Vejby Skov as the new Quality Manager for the unit in Støvring (Denmark).

Karen has - for many years - been active in the field of quality and environmental management in several companies and as an independent consultant. At Mekoprint, Karen will spearhead the continued development and improvement of Mekoprint high level of quality.