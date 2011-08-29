CIL acquires additional factory in Andover

Custom Interconnect Limited acquires additional factory in Andover (Hampshire / USA)

CIL's Electronics Manufacturing Facility has been based in Andover, Hampshire since 2005 and currently employs 120 personnel at its headquarters in Charlton Road, Andover. "To meet the planned growth and the increases we have seen in full product manufacturing, CIL has invested in an additional 10'000 square feet of Product Manufacturing Facility in Andover."



"CIL Product Manufacturing Services" has just taken possession of its newly upgraded facility at Mitchell Close, Andover, providing its Customers with a specialised product manufacturing facility comprising its own Bonded Materials Stores, Finished Goods storage and Product despatch areas and supporting a flexible open plan production area with fully compliant Anti-static flooring throughout.



"As part of achieving our business strategy providing our Customers with a complete product manufacturing support service, we have also decided to build a second Clean-Room at the new CIL Mitchell Way facility."



CIL are already involved in the manufacturing of complex Opto-Electronics including mechanical mounting of lenses, optical filters and other glass-ware, all are being utilised within the products currently made. This second clean-room provides the EMS-provider with the flexibility and additional resources needed at both - the Electronics Manufacturing Facility and the new Product Manufacturing site.



CIL will be recruiting approximately 20 additional production staff over the coming weeks, including Electronics Assembly & Product Testing as well as small parts mechanical assembly, and product build operatives.