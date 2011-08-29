Traintic relies on XJTAG Boundary Scan

Traintic S.L. is a member of CAF Group. Based in San Sebastián, northern Spain, Traintic is developing Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) that maximise the effectiveness, efficiency and safety of rail transportation networks.

The company is using XJTAG boundary scan to test the circuit boards used in the ITS modules, which are deployed in office-based, trackside and train-mounted locations.



“Testing with XJTAG helps us guarantee high product reliability for our customers,” says Javier Gordo, Manufacturing Manager.



XJTAG is used in development, to verify designs and debug prototype boards, as well as for independent checking of production boards delivered by external assembly partners. The assembly partners, also, are testing with XJTAG.



“The system is easy to use, and has allowed us to establish a consistent boundary scan environment from prototype to production. This enables seamless interactions between internal engineering activities and external assemblers, and we are able to re-use successful tests across any of these activities,” adds Javier Gordo.



Traintic is also taking advantage of XJTAG’s device programming capabilities. The XJDeveloper graphical application can run SVF and STAPL files to program devices such as microcontrollers, PLDs and non-volatile memories in situ after the board is assembled. Alternatively, XJEase scripts can be written to program an image directly.



Javier Gordo concludes by revealing another important reason behind Traintic’s decision to choose XJTAG over alternative systems. “XJTAG offered the best value because the initial price provides access to the full feature set. Some competing systems force customers to pay extra for modules to unlock capabilities that XJTAG provides as standard.”