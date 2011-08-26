Ucamco’s PCB automation software makes one happy customer

In May 2010 Bay Area Circuits installed Ucamco’s Integr8tor automated data input and analysis software. Twelve months later the company reported that the new software has exceeded their expectations.

Today Integr8tor’s automated routines are a key component of Bay Area Circuits’ new customer portal giving their customers immediate access to fast quotations and to a powerful Design for Manufacturability (DFM) service.



"By catching layout errors which would otherwise disrupt tight fabrication and assembly schedules the DFM service can save the board user hundreds of dollars. As importantly, by keeping tight schedules running smoothly, it helps to get end products to market on time. Integr8tor’s DFM analysis can also highlight areas where small changes in the layout can reduce fabrication costs and deliver a more robust end-product, straight plusses on the bottom line", the press release states.



Ucamco’s local support team wrote special software to link Integr8tor into Bay Area Circuits’ existing quoting system. Bay Area Circuits were so impressed by Ucamco’s local support and professionalism that when they needed to upgrade their front-end engineering software later in 2010 they selected Ucamco’s UCAM product. The Ucamco team handled the migration to the new system without any disruption to production.



Stephen Garcia, Bay Area Circuits’ VP of Operations, comments



"The key to our business is the knowledge and experience of our people. The automated routines in Ucamco’s Integr8tor and UCAM software allow us to leverage that knowledge to deliver continually improving levels of service to our customers. Integr8tor does not just allow us to get quotations back faster,by automating routine analyses and number-crunching it has given our technical sales engineers more time to work with our customers to enhance their designs and cut their costs. As we roll out the advanced PCB technologies our customers require, UCAM’s high-end automated capabilities allow us to incorporate them seamlessly into our front-end engineering. This is already delivering the consistently higher yields and higher quality which have been the touchstone of our investment plans for the last few years."