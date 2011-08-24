Ahlstrom to lay off in Finland

Ahlstrom will start on September 1, 2011, co-operation negotiations with employee representatives at its Karhula and Mikkeli plants in Finland. The negotiations concern all personnel at the sites.

Ahlstrom manufactures glassfiber, specialty reinforcements and glassfiber tissue in Karhula and Mikkeli. Previous efficiency improvement measures implemented at the sites have not been sufficient.



The plants in Karhula and Mikkeli are part of Ahlstrom's Building and Energy Business Area. The Karhula plant employs 267 permanent employees, of whom 190 are blue-collar and 77 white-collar. The Mikkeli plant employs 135 permanent employees, of whom 97 are blue-collar and 38 white-collar.



In case the negotiations lead to personnel reductions, Ahlstrom estimates a maximum of 230 persons to be impacted. Temporary layoffs are also discussed in the negotiations.