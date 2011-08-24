TT electronics to open in Eastern Europe

TT electronics announced further aligning of its manufacturing footprint. With it comes closures and openings of facilities.

The company intends to open a new low cost facility in Eastern Europe in the second half of 2011. However, the location of the facility has not been detailed.



Furthermore, the Components site in Mexicali (Mexico) will be "significantly expanded", while the factory in Boone (North Carolina / USA) will be closed by the end of 2012.



The facilities in China will also see some more activity and the Sensors division is commencing manufacturing in Mexico following new wins with the Volkswagen Group.