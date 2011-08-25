Electronics Production | August 25, 2011
Revenue up 12% for TT electronics in 1H/2011
TT electronics reported 1H/2011 revenue from continuing operations increased by 12.2%t to GBP 294.6 million (2010: GBP 262.5 million).
Geraint Anderson, Group Chief Executive, said:
"The first half performance demonstrates the progress we have made with our 'self help' programme to increase revenues in target markets and improve the productivity and efficiency of our manufacturing. We have embarked on the next phase of our operational excellence programme to align our manufacturing footprint more closely with our key customers and increase profitability."
"We remain focused on strengthening our relationships with our key customers, developing our product portfolio, broadening our presence in target growth markets and emerging regions and investing in our people. We are seeing increasing opportunities to deliver further growth and improve margins, providing confidence in the outlook for the current year and beyond. We are on course to achieve our target Group operating margin of 8 per cent by the end of 2013."
© TT electronics
Outlook
Overall the Group experienced strong trading during the first half of the year which has continued into the second half. The company continues to monitor leading indicators against the backdrop of the ongoing uncertainty in global markets. However, to-date, TT electronics have not seen a material change in end-market demand, beyond normal seasonal effects.
The Components division is benefiting from its focus on market segments where it can deliver added value and on key account management, with further margin growth achieved by improving efficiencies. The Sensors division, which delivered an exceptionally good first half with significant margin growth, is expected to continue to benefit from the strong demand seen in the global automotive markets.
TT electronics anticipates that customer demand in the IMS division will remain reasonably buoyant with further new projects coming into production and component lead times reducing. Although demand in Mexico and South America is difficult to predict, the company expects the Secure Power division to deliver a better performance in the second half of the year as it benefits from a stronger order book and increasing project enquiries.
"The first half performance demonstrates the progress we have made with our 'self help' programme to increase revenues in target markets and improve the productivity and efficiency of our manufacturing. We have embarked on the next phase of our operational excellence programme to align our manufacturing footprint more closely with our key customers and increase profitability."
"We remain focused on strengthening our relationships with our key customers, developing our product portfolio, broadening our presence in target growth markets and emerging regions and investing in our people. We are seeing increasing opportunities to deliver further growth and improve margins, providing confidence in the outlook for the current year and beyond. We are on course to achieve our target Group operating margin of 8 per cent by the end of 2013."
© TT electronics
Outlook
Overall the Group experienced strong trading during the first half of the year which has continued into the second half. The company continues to monitor leading indicators against the backdrop of the ongoing uncertainty in global markets. However, to-date, TT electronics have not seen a material change in end-market demand, beyond normal seasonal effects.
The Components division is benefiting from its focus on market segments where it can deliver added value and on key account management, with further margin growth achieved by improving efficiencies. The Sensors division, which delivered an exceptionally good first half with significant margin growth, is expected to continue to benefit from the strong demand seen in the global automotive markets.
TT electronics anticipates that customer demand in the IMS division will remain reasonably buoyant with further new projects coming into production and component lead times reducing. Although demand in Mexico and South America is difficult to predict, the company expects the Secure Power division to deliver a better performance in the second half of the year as it benefits from a stronger order book and increasing project enquiries.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments