© Sony Ericsson

Walkman inside – not impressed?

Sony Ericsson is trying to keep the Walkman-line going strong with the latest addition of the 'Live with walkman'-phone. Music is the keyword – but the inside might be a bit less impressive.

Sony Ericsson's 'Live With Walkman'-phone is promoted with a lorry load of feature enhancements, aimed primarily at music experience: louder sound without distortion, better handling of playlists, etc.



DailyTech has taken a look inside and were – however – slightly less impressed by the inside.



The phone features 512 MB RAM with 320 MB dedicated to apps. That is about the same as the Xperia Play.



The processor is a single-core 1 GHz MSM8255 Snapdragon with second generation ARMv7 "Scorpion"-design and Adreno 205 GPU from Qualcomm. This particular chip can also be found in HTC Desire and Xperia Play. While it is not a slow chip as such, it is certainly not considered to be top-of-the-line. (Especially if one considers the fact that many Androids are switching to dual-cores).



The single most problematic element of the phone might be the screen though, standing at 3,2 inch and 480x320 resolution - mighty low-res.



The rest of the hardware is what can be expected; Bluetooth 2.1, 5MP camera, Wi-Fi and GPS.