Solectron expands in Mexico

Solectron announced expansion of its capabilities in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Guadalajara facility is Solectron's largest plant in the Americas with the addition of new capabilities and the creation of an Enclosure Center and a Technology Excellence Center.

The facility will focus on providing printed circuit board assembly manufacturing and enclosures, system integration and state-of-the-art design and engineering services to Solectron's customers worldwide. A ceremony will be held to celebrate the added capabilities of Solectron Guadalajara. Solectron executives will be joined by Francisco Ramirez Acuna, Jalisco State Governor, and representatives from industry and prominent government organizations. Solectron representatives include Marc Onetto, executive vice president of worldwide operations; Warren Ligan, interim chief financial officer; Roland Goyette, vice president, advanced technology and design services; and Roberto Hernandez, Guadalajara site general manager.



The expansion represents one of the most significant investments Solectron has made in the region and underscores Solectron's commitment to Mexico by bringing more business and jobs to the local economy. Solectron's unique Lean Six Sigma methodology, the Solectron Production System, coupled with a complete integrated solution, delivers lower total landed costs for customers.