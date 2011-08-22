Ascom looking to sell Security Communication division

Ascom is looking to sell the businesses of the third and smallest division, Security Communication. Furthermore, Ascom’s business is to be concentrated in two globally oriented divisions: Wireless Solutions and Network Testing.

Given the small Swiss domestic market, growth opportunities for Security Communication are limited and entail substantial risks. "Ascom will continue to honor its obligations towards customers and employees, and will respect their interests."



Fritz Gantert, General Manager Security Communication, will step down from the Executive Board at the end of the year.