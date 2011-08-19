Electronics Production | August 19, 2011
Apple retakes top Mobile PC market share position
Apple shipped over 13.5 million mobile PCs in Q2’11 for 136% Y/Y shipment growth, overtaking HP for the top spot, according to DisplaySearch.
Nearly 80% of Apple’s mobile PC shipments were iPads, which reached over 10.7 million units, for 107% Y/Y growth. Apple’s total mobile PC shipments (notebook and tablet PCs) were 3.9 million units more than HP’s nearly 9.7 million units for the quarter.
From a category perspective, tablet PCs continue to be the engine of growth for the mobile PC industry. Tablet PC shipments were up nearly 70% Q/Q and over 400% Y/Y with nearly 16.4 million units shipped in Q2’11. Notebook PC shipments were down 2% Q/Q but up 2% Y/Y with nearly 48 million units shipped in Q2’11.
A consumer notebook PC adoption slowdown continues to hold back the industry following a 2% Y/Y drop in shipments in Q1’11. Worldwide mobile PC shipments (including notebook and tablet PCs) reached 64.4 million in Q2’11, up 10% Q/Q and 28% Y/Y. Among the top five players, Acer experienced the largest decline in shipment growth. Acer’s shipment growth declined in Q2’11, falling 4% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.
In the notebook PC category, Samsung and Dell had the fastest shipment growth, up 44% and 33% Y/Y, respectively. Dell was also up Q/Q with 27% shipment growth, as it continues to take advantage of a rebound in commercial market PC shipments. Samsung’s shipments fell 16% Q/Q as it was unable to build off of strong shipment results in EMEA and China. Still Samsung was able to top Q1’11 shipment levels in North America and Asia Pacific.
“Preliminary results show a second consecutive quarter of Y/Y shipment growth rate decline,” said Richard Shim, Senior Analyst for DisplaySearch. “While part of the Y/Y decline can be attributed to a strong first half of 2010, the rising tablet PC shipment growth rate begins to point to notebook PC shipment cannibalization.”
Tablet PC shipment results show that even after removing Apple from growth rate calculations, worldwide Y/Y tablet PC shipment growth reached 25%, and shipments of non-Apple tablets reached over 5.6 million units for the quarter.
