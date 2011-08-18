© Mekoprint

Mekoprint grows in medical technology

Mekoprint has been named preferred supplier for Laerdal Medical, specialised within the field of emergency medicin.



Mekoprint writes that they are indeed proud over the distinction, as demands from the medical sector are very high. One thing that Mekoprint benefited from is the high rate of traceability within the production. In the medical field, one must be able to trace every unit and the date of production.



"At Mekoprint we know what the title preferred supplier really means. This is especially true when it comes to medical equipment companies that are notoriously thorough regarding documentation, quality and traceability. If a defibrillator does not work it would have dire consequences, or if a front panel could not be read."



”To be accepted as a supplier for a company like Laerdal is truly a pat on the back. But it also requires that we work with specific goals regarding quality and precision. The price is also an issue of course. When Laerdal signs a deal with us it shows that they trust Mekoprint, our products and how they are produced" says Steen Lind Petersen, Area Sales Manager at Mekoprint.