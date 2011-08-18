Electronics Production | August 18, 2011
Net sales grew by 6% for Salcomp in 1H/2011
Finland-based Salcomp reports an increase in sales by 6% in January-June to EUR 139.3 million (EUR 131.8 million in January-June 2010). The number of chargers delivered decreased by 3% to 131.2 million (134.5 million) chargers.
Markku Hangasjärvi, President and CEO:
Due to the competitive changes in the smart phone and mobile phone market and the strengthened position of low-end phone manufacturers, especially from China, Salcomp's number of chargers delivered during the second quarter of the year decreased compared with the previous quarter. This also decreased our net sales in April-June, although higher average sales prices of chargers mitigated the drop.
Despite the decrease in the net sales, our operating profit got back in the black in the second quarter after the negative first quarter. The operating profit was improved by lower material prices compared with the first quarter, as well as a product mix consisting of more expensive products and rise in sales prices.
Our goal is to continue improving the profitability during the second half of 2011. Due to this, we have enhanced our actions in order to broaden our customer and product portfolio, decrease material costs, improve productivity and reduce fixed costs.
Financial development in April-June 2011
In April-June, Salcomp's net sales decreased by 7% to EUR 67.4 million (EUR 72.2 million in April-June 2010) due to the decrease in the number of chargers delivered by 12% to 60.4 million (68.6 million) chargers. The number of chargers delivered was decreased by the competitive changes in the smart phone and mobile phone market and the strengthened position of low-end phone manufacturers, especially from China. The impact of a smaller number of sold chargers was mitigated by a rise in average sales prices of chargers, which was mainly due to a product mix consisting of more expensive products, especially smart phone chargers.
Salcomp's operating profit weakened by 90% to EUR 0.2 million (EUR 2.3 million). This was, on top of a drop in the number of chargers delivered, due to a rise in material and component prices and labor costs, among others, compared with the corresponding period last year.
In addition, operating profit was decreased by a cost of EUR 0.1 million related to the termination of long-term incentive schemes, due to the ongoing redemption and delisting process. Operating profit was improved by realized and unrealized exchange rate gains of EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.6 million of gains). The operating margin in the second quarter of the year was 0.3% (3.2%).
The profit for the period amounted to EUR -0.7 million (EUR 1.5 million). Earnings per share were EUR -0.02 (EUR 0.04), and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.02 (EUR 0.04).
Cash flow from operating activities in April-June amounted to EUR 2.2 million negative (EUR 4.7 million positive). The cash flow from operating activities decreased mainly due to an increase in net working capital.
Financial development in January-June 2011
The net sales grew by 6% in January-June to EUR 139.3 million (EUR 131.8 million in January-June 2010). The number of chargers delivered decreased by 3% to 131.2 million (134.5 million) chargers.
The operating profit weakened to EUR -1.2 million (EUR 3.8 million) in January-June. This was due to an increase in material and component prices and higher labor costs, compared with the corresponding period last year. In addition, accelerated efforts in broadening the product range and customer base increased fixed costs.
Operating profit was weakened by a cost of EUR 0.6 million related to the termination of long-term incentive schemes, due to the ongoing redemption and delisting process. Operating profit was also burdened by realized and unrealized exchange rate losses of EUR 0.3 million (EUR 1.0 million of gains). The operating margin was -0.9% (2.9%) in the first half of the year.
Taxes for the period totaled EUR 0.8 million (EUR 0.5 million). The amount of the Group's deferred tax has not increased during the period.
The profit for the period was EUR -2.5 million (EUR 3.2 million). Earnings per share were EUR -0.07 (EUR 0.08) and diluted earnings per share EUR -0.07 (EUR 0.08).
Personnel
The number of Group personnel at the end of June totaled 9,047 (9,830): 3,974 were employed in China, 2,119 in Brazil, 2,881 in India, and 73 in Finland and other countries.
Outlook for 2011
According to the estimates published by some of Salcomp's key customers and by various market research companies, the mobile phone market, also including the so-called grey market phones, is expected to grow, measured by the number of units, by some 9% during 2011, compared with 2010. This would mean approximately 1.6 billion mobile phones and, therefore, mobile phone chargers, to be sold in 2011. The volume growth in chargers used in other consumer electronic applications is also estimated to continue in 2011.
Salcomp's net sales in 2011 are expected to be EUR 280-320 million. The operating margin in 2011 is expected to be 2-4% of the net sales. Due to the strategy revision of a major customer, Salcomp's outlook for 2011 continues to be more uncertain than usual.
Due to the competitive changes in the smart phone and mobile phone market and the strengthened position of low-end phone manufacturers, especially from China, Salcomp's number of chargers delivered during the second quarter of the year decreased compared with the previous quarter. This also decreased our net sales in April-June, although higher average sales prices of chargers mitigated the drop.
Despite the decrease in the net sales, our operating profit got back in the black in the second quarter after the negative first quarter. The operating profit was improved by lower material prices compared with the first quarter, as well as a product mix consisting of more expensive products and rise in sales prices.
Our goal is to continue improving the profitability during the second half of 2011. Due to this, we have enhanced our actions in order to broaden our customer and product portfolio, decrease material costs, improve productivity and reduce fixed costs.
Financial development in April-June 2011
In April-June, Salcomp's net sales decreased by 7% to EUR 67.4 million (EUR 72.2 million in April-June 2010) due to the decrease in the number of chargers delivered by 12% to 60.4 million (68.6 million) chargers. The number of chargers delivered was decreased by the competitive changes in the smart phone and mobile phone market and the strengthened position of low-end phone manufacturers, especially from China. The impact of a smaller number of sold chargers was mitigated by a rise in average sales prices of chargers, which was mainly due to a product mix consisting of more expensive products, especially smart phone chargers.
Salcomp's operating profit weakened by 90% to EUR 0.2 million (EUR 2.3 million). This was, on top of a drop in the number of chargers delivered, due to a rise in material and component prices and labor costs, among others, compared with the corresponding period last year.
In addition, operating profit was decreased by a cost of EUR 0.1 million related to the termination of long-term incentive schemes, due to the ongoing redemption and delisting process. Operating profit was improved by realized and unrealized exchange rate gains of EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.6 million of gains). The operating margin in the second quarter of the year was 0.3% (3.2%).
The profit for the period amounted to EUR -0.7 million (EUR 1.5 million). Earnings per share were EUR -0.02 (EUR 0.04), and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.02 (EUR 0.04).
Cash flow from operating activities in April-June amounted to EUR 2.2 million negative (EUR 4.7 million positive). The cash flow from operating activities decreased mainly due to an increase in net working capital.
Financial development in January-June 2011
The net sales grew by 6% in January-June to EUR 139.3 million (EUR 131.8 million in January-June 2010). The number of chargers delivered decreased by 3% to 131.2 million (134.5 million) chargers.
The operating profit weakened to EUR -1.2 million (EUR 3.8 million) in January-June. This was due to an increase in material and component prices and higher labor costs, compared with the corresponding period last year. In addition, accelerated efforts in broadening the product range and customer base increased fixed costs.
Operating profit was weakened by a cost of EUR 0.6 million related to the termination of long-term incentive schemes, due to the ongoing redemption and delisting process. Operating profit was also burdened by realized and unrealized exchange rate losses of EUR 0.3 million (EUR 1.0 million of gains). The operating margin was -0.9% (2.9%) in the first half of the year.
Taxes for the period totaled EUR 0.8 million (EUR 0.5 million). The amount of the Group's deferred tax has not increased during the period.
The profit for the period was EUR -2.5 million (EUR 3.2 million). Earnings per share were EUR -0.07 (EUR 0.08) and diluted earnings per share EUR -0.07 (EUR 0.08).
Personnel
The number of Group personnel at the end of June totaled 9,047 (9,830): 3,974 were employed in China, 2,119 in Brazil, 2,881 in India, and 73 in Finland and other countries.
Outlook for 2011
According to the estimates published by some of Salcomp's key customers and by various market research companies, the mobile phone market, also including the so-called grey market phones, is expected to grow, measured by the number of units, by some 9% during 2011, compared with 2010. This would mean approximately 1.6 billion mobile phones and, therefore, mobile phone chargers, to be sold in 2011. The volume growth in chargers used in other consumer electronic applications is also estimated to continue in 2011.
Salcomp's net sales in 2011 are expected to be EUR 280-320 million. The operating margin in 2011 is expected to be 2-4% of the net sales. Due to the strategy revision of a major customer, Salcomp's outlook for 2011 continues to be more uncertain than usual.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments