RedFlow partners with Jabil Circuit

RedFlow has partnered with EMS-provider Jabil Circuit Inc. as its outsourced manufacturing partner for its core zinc-bromine battery modules (ZBMs).

The Manufacturing Services Contract with Jabil is an acceleration of RedFlow‟s expansion plans outlined in the November 2010 IPO prospectus. Outsourced production of ZBM components by Jabil will commence in Q3 2011 and progressively expand, which is well ahead of the prospectus schedule for outsourced manufacturing to be operational in 2013.



Jabil will initially manufacture RedFlow ZBM components at its specialist plastics plant located in Taichung, Taiwan. It will build to RedFlow orders, with rolling production forecasts and clearly defined quality and delivery terms. RedFlow's existing workforce and Brisbane production facilities will progressively switch to large-scale prototype production of enhanced „next-generation‟ ZBMs before handover for outsourced manufacturing.



Jabil is separately negotiating with RedFlow to integrate ZBMs for products in the telecommunications market. Jabil has agreed to purchase sixty ZBMs for trials and delivery of these has been rescheduled to the second half of 2011.