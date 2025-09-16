Terma establishes subsidiary in Ukraine

The announcement was marked on 12 September with a reception attended by Terma CEO Henriette Thygesen, Denmark’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and Ukrainian partners.

Terma’s systems are already deployed in Ukraine, providing capabilities in force protection and modern military operations.

“This is more than delivering advanced systems - it’s about standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine at a defining moment in history,” says Henriette Thygesen, CEO of Terma, in a press release. “By establishing a permanent presence in Kyiv, we are sending a clear message: Terma is here for the long term.”

The new subsidiary is intended to facilitate closer cooperation with Ukrainian authorities, defence forces, local industry, and international partners. According to Terma, the step represents both a practical move to support ongoing operations and a symbol of solidarity.

Terma emphasised that the local entity will not only contribute to current defence needs but also play a role in Ukraine’s eventual reconstruction.

“We are committed to Ukraine - today, in defence, and tomorrow, in rebuilding,” said Henriette Thygesen.