© ASMPT
Electronics Production |
ASMPT and SMarTsol opens competence centre in Guadalajara
ASMPT, together with SMarTsol Technologies, has officially inaugurated the Advanced Competence Centre in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The centre, located at ASMPT Mexico's facilities, is designed to provide training, demonstrations, and specialised technical guidance to professionals in the electronics industry.
"The opening of this centre reaffirms our commitment to the electronics industry in Mexico, providing industry leaders access to cutting-edge training for their teams and solutions that drive productivity and innovation," says Ivan Romo, Director of SMarTsol Technologies, in a press release.
Ramon Hernandez, Director of ASMPT Mexico & Brazil, adds that, "We are proud to have this space in Guadalajara, enabling industry professionals to learn, experience, and apply advanced technologies directly in their production processes within their companies."