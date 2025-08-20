SkyDrive secures $56 million to boost eVTOL ecosystem

SkyDrive, an eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, has announced that it has raised ¥8.3 billion (about USD 56 million) in Pre-Series D funding through a third-party allotment.

This funding round was led by MUFG Bank, with investments from Suzuki Motor Corporation, East Japan Railway Company, Kyushu Railway Company, and seven other companies. With this latest round, SkyDrive’s cumulative funding now exceeds ¥43 billion (about USD 290 million), the company said in a media release.

SkyDrive, founded in 2018, is working to fulfil its vision in which the general public use eVTOLs to meet their daily mobility needs. The company has been actively working to obtain type certification, a critical step toward the commercialization of eVTOL. In February 2025, Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) issued a G-1 certification basis for the SKYDRIVE SD-05, SkyDrive’s lightweight, 3-seater eVTOL aircraft.

Currently, SkyDrive is advancing its certification plans and coordinating with JCAB on the specifics of upcoming tests and their timelines. Following an agreement on the certification plan, SkyDrive will conduct extensive ground and flight tests in line with the agreed plans. The new funding will be used to strengthen the development team, enhance testing infrastructure, improve operational readiness, and accelerate activities related to certification and development, the media release said.

“Our recent partnership with SkyDrive represents an important milestone in our journey to create seamless mobility services that connect ground and air transportation,” said Yoichi Kise, President and CEO of East Japan Railway Company. “We believe this collaboration has the potential to address regional transportation challenges and unlock innovative solutions. By integrating railway services with eVTOL technology, we aim to help build a more comfortable and sustainable society.”

“eVTOL will not only provide tourists with exciting, memorable air travel experiences, it will also make significant contributions to community development by providing a new daily transportation option for local community residents,” said Yoji Furumiya, Representative Director, President and Corporate Officer of Kyushu Railway Company.