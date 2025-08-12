Artifex Interior Systems to acquire IAC Slovakia

Artifex Interior Systems, the British subsidiary of India’s Tata AutoComp, has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of automotive interior components supplier IAC Group (Slovakia).

The agreement is subject to mandatory regulatory approvals being obtained.

Artifex specialises in the design, development, manufacturing and supply of interior components for global automotive manufacturers. It has production hubs in Elmdon, Scunthorpe and Halewood, in England.

This acquisition enhances Artifex’s existing offerings, marks the beginning of its European expansion, and supports its ambitious growth plans to become the valued partner of choice, Artifex said in a media release.

“We are excited to welcome IAC Slovakia into the Artifex family. This expansion is a pivotal step in our journey to become the valued partner of choice,” said Alan Fennelly, CEO of Artifex Interior Systems. “It strengthens our expertise in automotive interior systems, expands our capabilities, and opens the door to new partnerships and broader markets. I’m excited about what we’ll achieve together.”

Headquartered in Pune in the state of Maharashtra and part of India’s Tata Group, Tata AutoComp is a supplier of automotive components such as engine cooling systems, HVAC units, EV drivetrains and battery packs.