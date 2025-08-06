Sinbon doubles US manufacturing footprint

Backed by about USD 8.5 million in investment, the expansion into the revamped facility is expected to bring jobs to up to 200 total at the facility and enhance production for key US industries, including smart manufacturing, automotive, and renewable energy.

"As our US partners increasingly seek to onshore their supply chains, speed and proximity have never been more critical to manufacturing innovation for high-growth areas like robotics," commented Joy Wu, Vice President, Industrial Business Unit at Sinbon, in a press release.

By bringing production closer to key customers, the company aims to enable more agile collaboration, particularly in the customisation of products. With a growing share of Sinbon's customers requesting 'Made in America,' the new Clayton facility will enable the company to fully cater to US customers across key high-growth areas. The top three are robotics and drones for smart manufacturing and logistics, solar energy hardware, and off-road vehicles.

Key production capabilities at the new site include box-build assembly, electric vehicle and general cable assembly, and PCBA with electrostatic discharge and climate control measures for sensitive applications. The facility will focus on medium-to-low volume, high-mix production, with capacity to handle larger products.

The facility, completed in June and scheduled to be fully operational by September, will serve as the company’s US manufacturing hub. The Clayton site will also function as a central node in Sinbon's US warehouse network, aiming to improve logistics, lead times, and customer service.

Besides more than doubling in size, the new facility in Clayton will increase local jobs by up to 70% compared to the previous facility, which was in Vandalia. The company's US headquarters office is also located nearby in Tipp City.