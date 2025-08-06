Global silicon wafer shipments increase 10% YoY in 2Q25

Sequentially, shipments grew 14.9% quarter-over-quarter from the 2,896 MSI recorded during the first quarter of this year, indicating emerging signs of recovery for select business sectors outside of memory.

"The silicon wafer demand for AI data-center chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), continues to be very strong," says Lee Chungwei (李崇偉), Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President and Chief Auditor at GlobalWafers, in a press release. "Fab utilization for other devices generally remains low, although inventory levels appear to be normalizing. While the direction of silicon shipments indicates positive momentum, the future impact of geopolitical and supply chain dynamics remains uncertain."