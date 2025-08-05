Indian drone startup Zuppa raises $1.5M in bridge round

Chennai-based drone startup Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies Pvt Ltd has announced the close of its USD 1.5 million bridge round led by Rahul Dewan, founder of a software engineering company, and Sangam Talks. Other participants in the round included Ajay Gupta, founder of Capital Foods.

Zuppa will use the fresh funding to boost its work on defence drones, according to a report by Hindu Business Line.

“We’re thrilled to receive backing from entrepreneurs who have built and scaled iconic, enduring businesses,” said Sai Pattabiram, Founder & Managing Director, Zuppa. “What makes this round of investments meaningful is not just the funding itself — but the fact that entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled businesses have found value in ZUPPA.”

“We’re entering an exciting phase where AI and automation will drive next-gen drone capabilities,” said Venkatesh Sai, Co-Founder & Technical Director at Zuppa. “This funding allows us to build faster, deploy smarter, and expand our ecosystem with long-term vision and strategic clarity.”

Zuppa’s tech stack includes flight control systems, AI-based targeting, vision-guidance tools and secure cyber-physical stacks. The Indian company’s offerings include EDGE and NavGati, two System On Modules (SOMs) that power various applications, from IoT and connected mobility to drones and 5th Generation defence systems.