Fujitsu to develop plus-10,000 qubit superconducting quantum computer

Fujitsu has announced that it has started research and development towards a superconducting quantum computer with a capacity exceeding 10,000 qubits. Construction is slated for completion in fiscal 2030, the company said in a media release.

The new superconducting quantum computer will operate with 250 logical qubits and will utilize Fujitsu’s innovative “STAR architecture,” an early-stage fault-tolerant quantum computing (early-FTQC) architecture. Fujitsu aims to make practical quantum computing possible, particularly in areas like materials science where complex simulations can unlock groundbreaking discoveries, and to this end will focus on advancing key scaling technologies across various technical domains.

As part of this effort, Fujitsu has been selected as an implementing party for the “Research and Development Project of the Enhanced Infrastructures for Post-5G Information and Communication Systems,” publicly solicited by the NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization). Fujitsu will be contributing to the thematic area of advancing the development of quantum computers towards industrialization. The project will be promoted through joint research with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and RIKEN, and will run until fiscal year 2027.