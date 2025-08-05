Exception PCB returns to UK ownership

The acquisition is positioned as a move to strengthen UK manufacturing capability and align with government priorities to secure critical industrial infrastructure.

“Bringing Exception PCB back from Asian into UK ownership strengthens our national manufacturing resilience, aligns with UK Government objectives, and opens new opportunities to innovate, invest, and lead,” said Craig Wright, Chairman & CEO at Connexion Technologies, in a press release. “The business has undergone significant recent investment in its processing technology to place it at the forefront of PCB manufacturing globally and we are proud to support its continued growth.”

The deal comes amid renewed national focus on domestic manufacturing capabilities and safeguarding supply chains – especially across sectors such as defence, aerospace, energy, and critical infrastructure. Wright Industries and Exception PCB said the move would help protect skilled jobs and strengthen British industry.