Aspocomp increases revenue and order book – returns to profit

Net sales for April–June 2025 rose 43% to EUR 10.1 million (7.0) compared with the same period last year. The operating result came to EUR 0.2 million (-1.2). Orders received increased by 34% to EUR 8.8 million (6.6).

For January–June, net sales climbed 54% to EUR 20.4 million (13.3) and the operating result reached EUR 1.0 million (-2.8). The order book at the end of the period stood at EUR 19.8 million (11.3), up 74% year-on-year.

Growth was driven primarily by the semiconductor industry segment, where second-quarter sales surged 239% to EUR 4.7 million (1.4). The security, defence, and aerospace segment grew 38% to EUR 2.4 million (1.7). Sales in the automotive segment fell 16%, while industrial electronics dropped 49%. The telecom segment remained at the previous year’s level.

Aspocomp reiterated its earlier guidance that 2025 net sales will grow significantly from 2024 levels and that the operating result will be clearly positive for the full year.