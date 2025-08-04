Report: Kaynes planning to set up $570M facility in Tamil Nadu

Kaynes Circuits India, a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India, is planning to establish an electronic component manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu with an investment of INR 49.95 billion (about USD 570 million), according to a report by Indian business daily Economic Times.

The upcoming plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu will manufacture advanced components such as 74-layer PCBs, high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs, flexible PCBs, high-performance laminates, camera module assemblies, and wire harness assemblies, the report said.

The facility is expected to generate around 4,700 jobs in the area and may be located near Vietnamese firm VinFast’s proposed EV manufacturing plant, boosting Thoothukudi’s potential to emerge as an integrated hub for electronics and EVs.

“This is the first time the PCB industry is seeing real momentum. The scheme supports multilayer and HDI boards, which are key to next-gen electronics,” KS Babu, secretary of the Indian Printed Circuit Association (IPCA), was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

Headquartered in Mysore, Karnataka, Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, with capabilities across the entire spectrum of ESDM services.

Kaynes has over three decades of experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, space, medical, railways, IoT and Information Technology segments.

Kaynes Technology entered the semiconductor space in 2023 with its subsidiary Kaynes Semicon Private Limited.