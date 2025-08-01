Rigaku launches XTRAIA XD-3300 mass production for chip market

Rigaku Corporation, a global solution partner in X-ray metrology systems and a group company of Japan’s Rigaku Holdings Corporation, has launched full-fledged commercial production of XTRAIA XD-3300, a high-resolution microspot X-ray diffraction system.

Rigaku developed the XTRAIA XD-3300, an original metrology system, designed and built entirely in-house, from the X-ray optical system to the detector and diffraction software. It is capable of performing of direct, non-destructive diffraction measurements of superlattice structures with the highest resolution on microscopic pads on wafers, the company said in a media release.

XTRAIA XD-3300’s original X-ray optical system is the key performance enabler. Combining ultra-high-performance mirrors with bent crystals, this system enables measurements to be completed at up to 100 times the speed of previous products. The diffraction measurement tasks that once took several hours can now be completed in just a few minutes.

Moreover, advanced diffraction software delivers accurate numerical results of the periodicity and boundary-surface quality of these complex, multilayer superlattices, the media release said.