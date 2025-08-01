Peak Energy delivers grid-scale, sodium-ion BESS in US

Peak Energy, a US-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology for the grid, has announced the launch and shipment of its sodium-ion battery energy storage system (ESS) that delivers a patent-pending passive cooling design to dramatically reduce lifetime energy costs.

With this milestone, Peak Energy removes the components implicated in the vast majority of battery storage system fires analyzed by independent third party reports, according to a media release.

The product was the first ever fully passive megawatt-hour scale battery storage system, the largest sodium-ion phosphate pyrophosphate (NFPP) battery system in the world, and the first grid-scale sodium-ion storage solution ever deployed to the US electric grid, the media release said.

Peak Energy is deploying the system in a shared pilot with nine utility and independent power producer (IPP) customers this summer.

With a design that eliminates all moving parts, including active cooling and ventilation components, Peak Energy’s NFPP grid storage battery architecture eliminates the most common failure modes in typical battery storage systems, increasing reliability and reducing operating and maintenance costs, the company said.

“We see energy storage not only as an economic imperative, but also as a national security priority. Time is of the essence if the US wants to take ownership and maintain control of its energy future,” said Landon Mossburg, CEO and Co-Founder at Peak Energy. “We are committed to onshoring the manufacturing of this critical industry, and this launch proves our ability to execute quickly on our vision to establish the US as a global leader in battery manufacturing.”

“This isn’t just another product launch — it’s a breakthrough in energy storage,” said Paul Durkee, VP of Engineering at Peak Energy. “We’ve taken a very stable chemistry and invested its benefits back into our passive cooling architecture. The system is dead-simple with no moving parts, no planned maintenance and negligible aux loads. It’s the lowest total-cost grid storage technology to be deployed anywhere in the world.”

Following the pilot, Peak Energy aims to deploy several hundred megawatt hours of commercial-scale storage products to serve multiple IPP and hyperscaler partners over the next two years, with further announcements anticipated this fall.