India’s Bharat Forge to set up ring mill for aerospace applications

India’s Bharat Forge will establish a new advanced ring mill dedicated to aerospace applications, following the signature of contracts with aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for the supply of aerospace components.

The new ring mill at Baramati in Maharashtra will be set up as part of Bharat Forge’s ongoing expansion of its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, the company said.

“We are excited to deepen our strategic relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada through the establishment of this new ring mill,” said Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and JMD, Bharat Forge Ltd. “It not only reinforces our commitment to the global aerospace ecosystem but also marks a significant step in advancing India’s manufacturing capabilities in high-value aerospace components.”

“This underscores our commitment to building a resilient global supply chain and advancing India’s aerospace ecosystem,” said Frederic Lefebvre, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt and Whitney Canada. “Pratt & Whitney has been present in India for more than seven decades and has more than 800 employees who contribute to developing the next generation of dependable engines.”

The new ring mill is expected to be operational by 2026 and will support both domestic and international aerospace programs, Bharat Forge said.

Based in Pune in the western state of Maharashtra, Bharat Forge manufactures steel forgings and machined components for the automotive, diesel engine, railway, earthmoving, cement, sugar, steel, coal, shipbuilding and oilfield industries.